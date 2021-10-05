Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 14,147 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of RBC Bearings worth $330,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 105.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.31. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

