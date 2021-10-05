Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.30. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Equities analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

