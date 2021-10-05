Waves Enterprise Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $137,059.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

