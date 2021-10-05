Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.