Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.