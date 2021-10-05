Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,882 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000.

ACWX opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

