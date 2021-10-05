Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

