Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

