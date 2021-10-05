Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $134,748.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $599.55 or 0.01201659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

