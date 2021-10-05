William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $119,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 30.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

