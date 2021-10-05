William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $825.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.00 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $898.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $861.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.