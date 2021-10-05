William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $171,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after buying an additional 420,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $265.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $196,806,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

