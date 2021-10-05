William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $66,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.68. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.