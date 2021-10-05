William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Twist Bioscience worth $94,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,810 shares in the company, valued at $27,709,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

