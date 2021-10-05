William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $81,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $370.65 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.82 and a 200-day moving average of $342.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.