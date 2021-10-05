Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

