Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.