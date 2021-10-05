Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have increased in the past three months. Strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce suites continue yielding results. Wolverine’s major brands, namely Merrell and Saucony are steadily performing quite well. Buoyed by such tailwinds, it reported stellar second-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also robust in the quarter. As a result, management now anticipates the company to deliver significant growth for 2021 compared with the 2020 and 2019 levels, driven by a solid uptake of its brands. Positive trends like a firm sell-through at retail, an impressive future order book and better inventory levels helped Wolverine hike guidance for 2021. It raised annual revenue outlook by $150 million from its earlier February view.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,793. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 156,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,870,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

