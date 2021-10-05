Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66,146.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $644,437.31 and approximately $66,146.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,049.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.71 or 0.06898626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00342011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.28 or 0.01127458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00106770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00536056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.41 or 0.00410419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00291598 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

