X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Down 1.1%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.96. 269,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 99,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

