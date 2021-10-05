xDai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One xDai coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00025132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a market cap of $89.25 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,393,780 coins and its circulating supply is 6,923,995 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com

Buying and Selling xDai

