Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 88,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 523,504 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

