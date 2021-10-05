Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 6.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.70. 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $13,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

