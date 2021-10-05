XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,600 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,430,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of XPEL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 190,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.