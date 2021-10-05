XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.