Xponance Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.