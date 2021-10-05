Xponance Inc. Has $540,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

