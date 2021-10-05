Xponance Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

