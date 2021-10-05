Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

