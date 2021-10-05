Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

