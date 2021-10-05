Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

About Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

