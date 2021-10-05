XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 9,312 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

