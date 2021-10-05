XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,123 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gerdau by 903.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,629 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

