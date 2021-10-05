XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,118,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330,743 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

