XTX Topco Ltd Takes $397,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

