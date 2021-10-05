XTX Topco Ltd Takes $424,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

