XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Freshpet by 243.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Freshpet by 47.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $15,924,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 61.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -345.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $2,983,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

