Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 2.8%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.85. 159,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,355,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.