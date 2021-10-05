Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.