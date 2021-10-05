Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

