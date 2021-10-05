Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.