Zachary Levenick Buys 15,300 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 274,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,770. The firm has a market cap of $539.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

