Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.66 billion and the lowest is $36.10 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $177.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $173.62 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

T opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 249,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after buying an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.