Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 250.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.