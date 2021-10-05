Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 250.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

