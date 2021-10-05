Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

CSSE opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

