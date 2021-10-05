Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.