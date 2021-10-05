Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report $26.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $129.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

