Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.