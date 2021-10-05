Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report sales of $987.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $980.24 million. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $980.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

