Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.