Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assurant by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.95. 291,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

