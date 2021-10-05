Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assurant by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
AIZ traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.95. 291,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
